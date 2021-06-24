Benjamin Hancock of Abbeville receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – When Benjamin Hancock, a 2021 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, received the official word that he had been selected for a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship, his immediate reaction was gratitude. “First, I was thankful that my hard work had been recognized, but I was also so thankful that I would be able to help my parents with some of the expense of attending university,” Hancock said. He is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.
“I appreciate that many talented students apply for this scholarship, and to be chosen is such a reward for years of hard work, but also gives me a new drive to succeed in the next chapter of my life,” Hancock added.
This fall, he'll be headed from Abbeville to Auburn University, where he plans to major in mechanical engineering. “Mechanical and automotive engineering has always been my go-to for a career due to my interest in automotive mechanics and the principles that everyday machines use to operate,” Hancock said. “When it comes to after college, I will hopefully be employed by a major automotive company, such as Ford or Dodge, in their racing divisions and help to design all of their performance engines and cars. However, if things work out differently, I would go and work for companies that are constantly hiring engineers such as Lockheed Martin, Microsoft or Apple.”
Hancock excelled as a student at ACA, earning a 4.0 GPA and being recognized for the highest academic average for three years. He was named to the A Honor Roll and also served as an officer in Student Government Association, as co-captain of the Academic Team and as a member of Key Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.