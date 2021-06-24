Benjamin Hancock of Abbeville receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – When Benjamin Hancock, a 2021 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, received the official word that he had been selected for a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship, his immediate reaction was gratitude. “First, I was thankful that my hard work had been recognized, but I was also so thankful that I would be able to help my parents with some of the expense of attending university,” Hancock said. He is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.

“I appreciate that many talented students apply for this scholarship, and to be chosen is such a reward for years of hard work, but also gives me a new drive to succeed in the next chapter of my life,” Hancock added.