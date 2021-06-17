Bryson Pittman wins Ford Finders Employment Services scholarship

Ford Finders Employment Services would like to congratulate Bryson Pittman, the first winner of its $500 books scholarship.
Bryson is a senior at Carroll High School in Ozark and will be attending Wallace Community College in the Fall of 2021.
Ford Finders Employment Services LLC scholarship is available to high school students in Houston, Geneva, Henry, Dale, Baldwin, and Mobile counties with a learning or physical disability.
Shown in the photo are Bryson and Jennifer Ford, executive director/owner of Ford Finders Employment Services in Dothan.
