 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryson Pittman wins Ford Finders Employment Services scholarship
0 Comments

Bryson Pittman wins Ford Finders Employment Services scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bryson Pittman wins Ford Finders Employment Services scholarship
SUBMITTED

Ford Finders Employment Services would like to congratulate Bryson Pittman, the first winner of its $500 books scholarship.

Bryson is a senior at Carroll High School in Ozark and will be attending Wallace Community College in the Fall of 2021.

Ford Finders Employment Services LLC scholarship is available to high school students in Houston, Geneva, Henry, Dale, Baldwin, and Mobile counties with a learning or physical disability.

Shown in the photo are Bryson and Jennifer Ford, executive director/owner of Ford Finders Employment Services in Dothan.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California sea lion born at New York Aquarium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert