Carroll High School remote-only Oct. 19-20

OZARK – Due to issues related to COVID-19, Carroll High School will offer only remote instruction on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20.
This change in schedule is for Carroll High School only. All other schools will operate on a regular schedule. No student should attend Carroll for face-to-face instruction on Monday or Tuesday. Please use the remote learning platform to complete assignments.
It is anticipated that Carroll will return to regular face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Contact the school with questions or concerns.
