 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carroll High School remote-only Oct. 19-20
0 comments
breaking

Carroll High School remote-only Oct. 19-20

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carroll logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING ONLY
Rose, Regina

OZARK – Due to issues related to COVID-19, Carroll High School will offer only remote instruction on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20.

This change in schedule is for Carroll High School only. All other schools will operate on a regular schedule. No student should attend Carroll for face-to-face instruction on Monday or Tuesday. Please use the remote learning platform to complete assignments.

It is anticipated that Carroll will return to regular face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Contact the school with questions or concerns.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hanks calls out people who don't wear masks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert