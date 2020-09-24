 Skip to main content
Chipola College's first homecoming queen passes away
Myrtice (Register) Bradley, Chipola College's first homecoming queen, 92, passed away Sept. 22.

Myrtice was born in Graceville at her family farmhouse in 1928, the third of eight children. Myrtice grew up on the family farm picking cotton with her father and doing the usual chores of a rural farm family during the Great Depression.

Graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Pastor Gino Mayo officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Myrtice’s faithful love to the following organizations: Chipola College, First Baptist Church, Emerald Coast Hospice.

