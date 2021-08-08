Club Yesepoch Inc. awards scholarships

Club Yesepoch Inc. is honored to announce the recipients of the annual 2021 Scholarship Awards.

The awardees, Collin Harrison and Isaiha Baxter, two outstanding high school graduates in the local area, will be eagerly embarking upon new educational journeys this fall.

Collin Harrison, the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship, has been accepted at Troy University where he will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree with plans to progress further toward a Master of Science in Nursing degree as a Nurse Practitioner. He is the son of Kayla Harrison.

Collin states, “Even though I have taken numerous medical courses throughout high school, after dealing with COVID for an entire year, this was the deciding factor that helped me to make up my mind and enter into the field of Nursing.”

Collin, a 2021 graduate of Elba High School, has excelled as a student and as a humanitarian evidenced through his completion of honors courses, his providing tutorial services to struggling students, his extensive memberships and leadership roles as well as community service.

Isaiha Baxter, the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship, has been accepted at Alabama A&M University where he will pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is the son of Brinda Baxter.