Coach Bill Robertson’s Memorial Scholarship
Boden (Bo) Robertson is pictured at The University of Alabama National Alumni Endowment Dinner held in June in Tuscaloosa.

Robertson is pictured accepting a plaque recognizing the full endowment of his father, Coach Bill Robertson’s Memorial Scholarship.

Pictured (L-R) Calvin Brown, Director of the UA National Alumni Association; Robertson; Allyson Outlaw, President, Dale County BAMA Club; and Mandy Wyatt, President, UA National Alumni Association.

