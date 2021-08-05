Boden (Bo) Robertson is pictured at The University of Alabama National Alumni Endowment Dinner held in June in Tuscaloosa.
Robertson is pictured accepting a plaque recognizing the full endowment of his father, Coach Bill Robertson’s Memorial Scholarship.
Pictured (L-R) Calvin Brown, Director of the UA National Alumni Association; Robertson; Allyson Outlaw, President, Dale County BAMA Club; and Mandy Wyatt, President, UA National Alumni Association.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today