Cottonwood High School closing Monday due to COVID-19 cases

Houston County Schools Superintendent David Sewell announced Saturday that Cottonwood High School will be closed starting Monday due to an increase in the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The school will be closed until at least Friday. The closing was prompted by a shortage of substitutes.
“Parents will be notified by the school with information regarding their class work,” the superintendent said in a news release. “All extracurricular activities are suspended until in-person school resumes. We are doing this for the safety of our staff and students.”
