Daleville, Ozark City Schools selected for new state initiative

Daleville and Ozark city school systems announced their partnerships with the Alabama State Department in each becoming a Multi-Tier System of Supports school district.

Educators, board of education members, and elected officials joined representatives from the State Department of Education at news conferences held separately in Daleville and Ozark Monday.

Daleville and Ozark school systems are among 33 school systems to be selected out of 138 across the state for the initiative that began last year as a pilot program with five schools. By the year 2027, every school system in the state will have MTSS partner schools, said Kristie Shankles, an education specialist with the State Department of Education.

Shankles introduced MTSS Regional Coach Angie Stewart, who will be assisting Daleville City Schools, and MTSS Reginal Coach Andrea Beall, who will be the designated coach for Ozark City Schools.

MTSS is a framework that helps educators provide academic and behavioral strategies for students with various needs, Shankles said. “At a glance, MTSS is an opportunity for us to give our students the absolute best chance to succeed.”

Shankles said that the state department of education is making a five to eight year commitment for support with participating school systems and that there is no cost to the school systems to participate. “This distinction reflects the endless hours the district and building-based employees have spent and will spend securing measures for our students to be successful,” she said.

“It’s about providing multi-level support to the whole child, the whole community, and the whole school system,” said Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman. “I realize how important this process is. It’s important for us to do it right.”

“What we’re doing is based on tried-and-true research-based instructional strategies,” said Daleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps. “MTSS is a gigantic umbrella and we’re going to make sure we look at the whole child.” What some call “soft skills” Stamps said is called “character traits” in Daleville City Schools. “We focus on character all the way up but especially at the elementary school level.”

“It takes all of us working together,” said Girtman. “Ozark does indeed need everyone to provide our students and our community with the best educational services possible.”

“This is the official kickoff,” said Beall. “MTSS is not just for certain students. It is for all students. It truly means all. We’ll really start to dive into how we make sure that every single student is getting what they need to succeed every day.”

“Another component is recognizing the importance of our parents and developing that partnership,” said Shankles. “By bringing everyone to the table we can insure that every child has the opportunity to succeed.”