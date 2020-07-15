A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
Area students include: Hannah Baker of Skipperville, named to UA Dean’s List; Nikolas Dreicer of Midland City, named to UA Dean’s List; Paola Sommer of Dothan, named to UA President’s List; and Matthew Thomas of Troy, named to UA President’s List.
