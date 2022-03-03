DHS Resume Contest winner

Congratulations to Megan Duffy for winning the Dothan High School Senior Resume Contest.
The contest was sponsored by MidSouth Bank and judged by the Alabama Career Center. Megan received a $100 prize.
Pictured (L-R) are: Joey Meigs, Interim Principal Dothan High School; Miss Megan Duffy, Senior Dothan High School; Josh Haisten, Houston County Market President MidSouth Bank; and Mrs. Jessica Barefield, Community Relations Coordinator for MidSouth Bank.
The next stages of the competition will be a Houston County contest and a Regional contest sponsored by PowerSouth and SouthEast Alabama Works. Scholarships will be awarded to the winners at these stages.