DHS Resume Contest winner
  • Updated
Congratulations to Megan Duffy for winning the Dothan High School Senior Resume Contest.

The contest was sponsored by MidSouth Bank and judged by the Alabama Career Center. Megan received a $100 prize.

Pictured (L-R) are: Joey Meigs, Interim Principal Dothan High School; Miss Megan Duffy, Senior Dothan High School; Josh Haisten, Houston County Market President MidSouth Bank; and Mrs. Jessica Barefield, Community Relations Coordinator for MidSouth Bank.

The next stages of the competition will be a Houston County contest and a Regional contest sponsored by PowerSouth and SouthEast Alabama Works. Scholarships will be awarded to the winners at these stages.

