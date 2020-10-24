Dial honored with naming of residence hall on Troy Campus

TROY – Troy University has named a residence hall for President Pro-Tempore Emeritus Dr. Gerald O. Dial of Delta, AL, in recognition of the tremendous impact he has had during his many years of service to the University and the State of Alabama.

Trojan Village 400 Building will bear the name Gerald O. Dial Hall, in honor of his service to the University and the state of Alabama. The building, so named in December, was formally dedicated on Oct. 24.

“It’s an honor I had never dreamed might happen,” Dial said. “I have had a wonderful opportunity to serve on a board with great individuals and great leaders. Dr. Hawkins’ vision for TROY is one of truly putting students first in everything we have done, and each board member is totally committed dedicated to ‘Students First’.”

A longtime legislator, Dial has been a member of the University’s Board of Trustees since 1991, including two terms as President Pro Tempore, effectively steering the Board for eight years. The governor serves as President of the Board.