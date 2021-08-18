 Skip to main content
Dothan City Schools gives notice on destroying old Exceptional Student Services’ records
Dothan City Schools gives notice on destroying old Exceptional Student Services' records

On Sept. 27, Dothan City Schools will be destroying special education records of former Exceptional Student Services’ students born between Sept. 1, 1995, and Aug. 31, 1996.

Students and their parents or legal guardians who want to keep their records may contact the Department of Exceptional Student Services, Dothan City Schools at 334-793-1397, Extension 236241, before Sept. 27, 2021.

Identification and signed Release of Information will be required prior to the release of any Exceptional Student Services records.

