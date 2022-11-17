Dothan City Schools principal named Alabama 2023 District National Distinguished Principal nominee

Heard Elementary Principal Tamika Fleming is among nine district nominees for 2023’s Alabama NAESP National Distinguished Principal.

Fleming, representing District IX, was recognized at the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators annual conference during an awards ceremony earlier this week. Fleming has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those years with Dothan City Schools.

Each AAESA district selects one nominee for Alabama’s NAESP National Distinguished Principal. In the winter, a committee of judges reviews their applications and select three finalists. Each finalist will host a site visit of judges. Alabama’s NAESP National Distinguished Principal will be named in early spring.

The Alabama National Distinguished Principal program is the state recognition program of the National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Principal program. The Alabama program is sponsored by AAESA and Classworks, which is K-8 digital instruction in math, reading, and language arts.

Each year, NDPs represent Pre-K through grade 8 public schools from across the country as well as principals in U.S. private schools and those from the United States Departments of Defense Office of Educational Activity and the United States Department of State Office of Overseas Schools.

Public school elementary and middle-level principals are nominated by peers in their state, and final selections are made by committees appointed by each of NAESP’s state affiliate offices. Honorees from private schools and overseas schools are selected by special committees.