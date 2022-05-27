Dothan City Schools to hosts Job Fair to fill critical roles across the district

Dothan City Schools will host a job fair on June 7, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Dothan City School’s Central Office.

This job fair will include on-site applications, processes, and interviews to fill critical roles needed. Some of the open positions include areas of teaching, substitute teaching, IT, food service, maintenance, and more.

The Dothan City Board of Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, disability, sex, religion, national origin, or age in employment, programs, or other activities.