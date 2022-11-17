Dothan educator nominated for distinguished principal honor

Heard Elementary Principal Tamika Fleming is among Alabama's nine district nominees for the state's 2023 National Distinguished Principal.

Fleming represents Alabama's District IX and was recognized at the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators (AAESA) annual conference earlier this week. Fleming has worked in education for 26 years – 23 of those years with Dothan City Schools.

Each year, the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) sponsors the National Distinguished Principal program, honoring pre-k through grade eight principals from schools across the country. Principals from public schools, private schools as well as the U.S. Departments of Defense Office of Educational Activity and the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Schools are eligible. Public school principals are nominated by peers in their state, while principals from private schools and overseas schools are selected by special committees.

The Alabama National Distinguished Principal program is the state recognition program sponsored by AAESA and the digital instruction provider Classworks.

Each AAESA district selects one nominee for the state recognition program. In the winter, a committee of judges reviews their applications and select three finalists. Each finalist will host a site visit of judges. Alabama’s NAESP National Distinguished Principal will be named in early spring.