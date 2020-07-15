Dothan City School officials breathed a sigh of relief this week as they learned they won a competitive continuance grant for their long-established Head Start Preschool Program.
The board of education was recently notified it would receive $2.55 million annually for the next five years to fund the program Dothan City Schools has operated for 40 years. The grant is administered by Alabama’s Office of Office of Head Start (OHS).
The funds will support 324 children ages three to four years old in families who meet federal poverty guidelines the Dothan City and Houston County school districts.
“Head Start plays a crucial role in providing the necessary resources to help high-risk preschoolers and their families. Through this program, students and families are provided with the tools they need to help them reach their full potential,” a Dothan City School press release stated.
The program depends on funds from the Administration for Children and Families to fund 80 percent of its program. The grant requires that 20 percent match comes from local funds. Last year, more than $660,000 came from local funding.
Before 2007, if a preschool began a Head Start program, its position would be infinite, according to Head Start Project Director Yolanda Vincent, who has worked for the program for 34 years.
The Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007 called for Head Start and Early Head Start programs of “low-quality” to compete with other early learning providers for continued funding in their communities.
In 2011, the Office of Head Start released a final rule on designation renewal and launched the Designation Renewal System (DRS). The DRS is based on seven triggers that could cause programs to have to compete for continued funding.
A deficiency noted during a 2015 class review forced the Dothan City Schools Head Start program to compete for a competitive grant to continue operation at its Powell Street location and several Houston County schools before the 2020-2021 school year.
In 2015, a Faine Head Start classroom received a “deficiency on a program review,” which triggered the program to be subjected to a competitive-award process, according to an OHS report.
Head Start programs on grant money operate under several guidelines, one being that the “grantee must ensure that all staff, consultants and volunteers abide by the program's standards of conduct." One of the standards specified that “no child will be left alone or unsupervised while under their care.”
A report stated that an infraction occurred in April 2015, when a teacher and teaching assistant left a child unattended in the bathroom. A corrective action plan was written following the incident.
The last five-year grant ended on Sept. 30, 2019, but the program was granted interim prorated funding through June 30 of this year.
The re-competition grant was opened for applications to all public or private non-profit organizations, including community-based and faith-based organizations, or for-profit organizations that want to compete for funds available to provide Head Start and/or Early Head Start services to children and families residing in Dothan, Rehoboth, Webb, Cottonwood and Ashford.
Last year, the program served 277 children at the Head Start Center in downtown Dothan, 20 in each classroom in Ashford and Rehobeth, and 15 each at Cottonwood and Webb locations.
The Houston County Board of Education gives around $178,000 to the DCS to manage its classrooms.
In five years, the Dothan City School system will have to apply again for the competitive grant to continue serving Wiregrass children.
The other grant was awarded to the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission to fund centers in Opp, Geneva, and Eufaula.
