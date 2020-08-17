Dothan school board approves $89.6M budget

Dothan school board members approved the system’s $89.6 million budget during their Monday meeting.

With revenues totaling $92.4 million, the budget is projected to have $1.8 million in excess revenues over expenditures, according to Dothan City Schools Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker, who presented the 2020-2021 budget during the school board’s meeting held via Zoom. If the system stays on budget, Walker said it will end the budget year with the required reserve of one month’s operating expenses.

Lower enrollment during the 2019 school year led to a reduction in teacher units and ultimately a $3.3-million loss in state funding. Despite the loss, an increase in local property taxes led to a $797,000 increase in the system’s required match to receive state funding.

The system was able to offset some of the loss in units with other funds as well as a $1.3-million pledge from the Wiregrass Foundation.

Walker said the budget does not reflect revenues the system anticipates receiving due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those relief funds could increase the system’s revenues to $105 million.