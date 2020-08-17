Dothan school board approves $89.6M budget

Dothan school board members approved the system’s $89.6 million budget during their Monday meeting.
With revenues totaling $92.4 million, the budget is projected to have $1.8 million in excess revenues over expenditures, according to Dothan City Schools Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Walker, who presented the 2020-2021 budget during the school board’s meeting held via Zoom. If the system stays on budget, Walker said it will end the budget year with the required reserve of one month’s operating expenses.
Lower enrollment during the 2019 school year led to a reduction in teacher units and ultimately a $3.3-million loss in state funding. Despite the loss, an increase in local property taxes led to a $797,000 increase in the system’s required match to receive state funding.
The system was able to offset some of the loss in units with other funds as well as a $1.3-million pledge from the Wiregrass Foundation.
Walker said the budget does not reflect revenues the system anticipates receiving due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those relief funds could increase the system’s revenues to $105 million.
During Monday’s meeting, school board members approved a contract with Atlanta-based Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) for $86,515 to provide virtual training for teachers that will focus on teaching through a virtual or blended format. Coronavirus Relief Funds will be used to pay for the training.
More than 2,100 students attending Dothan City Schools have opted for virtual instruction, according to the superintendent’s report presented to school board members during the meeting. Dothan City Schools had around 8,700 students during the 2019-2020 school year.
As a result of the virtual instruction, it’s expected that class sizes will decrease for most schools. In the system’s two secondary schools, the virtual option would drop the student population by 500 at each school.
School board members also raised the field trip pay for bus drivers to $15 per hour. According to a summary of the recommendation, the school system’s transportation department provides services for 100 to 200 field trips under normal school conditions.
It’s been seven years since the field trip pay for drivers was increased and fewer drivers have signed up to drive for field trips due to the lower pay. Schools pay for transportation when requesting field trips and are charged the hourly rate of the driver plus a mileage rate set by Alabama State Department of Education, which is currently $1.25 per mile.
