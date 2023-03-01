Dothan Board of Education member Amy Bonds submitted an intent to resign her position effective March 21.

Bonds was elected to represent Dothan’s District 5 in 2017 and was re-elected to a second term in the 2021 municipal election with no challengers.

The Board of Education is accepting letters of interest from those who may want to fill the District 5 seat. Candidates must be 21 years of age, a resident of District 5 for at least 90 days prior to March 21, and have no record of conviction for any crime involving moral turpitude.

A map of the school board districts can be found at https://portal.schoolsitelocator.com/apps/ssl/?districtcode=00080.

Letters of interest should be sent either by mail to: Dothan City Schools, Board Vacancy, 1665 Honeysuckle Rd., Suite 1, Dothan, Al 36305, or by email to decoe@dothan.k12.al.us. Letters of interest should be received no later than 4 p.m. on March 21, 2023.