Dothan schools unsure of reopening plan as coronavirus cases rise; parents can complete survey

Dothan City Schools is asking parents and employees how they feel about alternative options for reopening school in the fall as COVID cases in the Wiregrass continue on an upward trajectory.

In a message posted to the DCS Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Phyllis Edwards outlined four options to choose from in a survey:

>>Open schools as planned on Aug. 17 for students who were planning to come to school traditionally and virtually for those choosing that option.

>>Delay school for a few more weeks, until after Labor Day to allow the county and state to combat high numbers of infection and give the system more time to install and implement safety and cleaning equipment.

>>Return to school on Aug. 17 virtually only for everyone until infection rates slow.

>>Open school on Aug. 17, but only allow half the student body at each school to attend on designated days. Half of students would come to school on Monday and Tuesday while the other half would attend on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday would be left to allow staff to deep clean the school building while all students attend virtually.