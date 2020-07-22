Dothan schools unsure of reopening plan as coronavirus cases rise; parents can complete survey

Dothan City Schools is asking parents and employees how they feel about alternative options for reopening school in the fall as COVID cases in the Wiregrass continue on an upward trajectory.
In a message posted to the DCS Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Phyllis Edwards outlined four options to choose from in a survey:
>>Open schools as planned on Aug. 17 for students who were planning to come to school traditionally and virtually for those choosing that option.
>>Delay school for a few more weeks, until after Labor Day to allow the county and state to combat high numbers of infection and give the system more time to install and implement safety and cleaning equipment.
>>Return to school on Aug. 17 virtually only for everyone until infection rates slow.
>>Open school on Aug. 17, but only allow half the student body at each school to attend on designated days. Half of students would come to school on Monday and Tuesday while the other half would attend on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday would be left to allow staff to deep clean the school building while all students attend virtually.
The school system submitted its original plans for reopening in June when the risk-level for COVID transmission was much lower.
“Because our area has become severely impacted by the virus, that significantly influences how we may look at our previously released reopening plans and possibly add new additions to our proposed plans from state guidance,” Edwards said. “We want to do all that is asked of us and all that will make schools as safe as possible.”
In her letter to DCS families, Edwards said 1,000 students out of its estimated 9,000 enrolled students chose the virtual option.
The survey can be accessed through this link, surveymonkey.com/r/DCSReOpening and will close in one week. Edwards asked that each person submitting responses indicate whether they are a teacher, staff member, or a parent/guardian.
“I hope you will give your point of view as this affects everyone,” she said. “This is certainly not ideal and not where I hoped we would be, but schools are a large part of the entire community and safety must come first.”
