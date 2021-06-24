Dothan student Anna Clare Thompson receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – At first Anna Clare Thompson thought she had missed her chance to be selected for a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. Then she got unexpected news.
“As someone who had not been an original recipient, I was disheartened,” Thompson said. “However, my parents reminded me that God always has a greater plan. Two weeks later, I received the news that I had been selected as a recipient due to extra funding. I was absolutely ecstatic. This scholarship is a tremendous blessing in the lives of my family and me.”
A resident of Dothan and a 2021 graduate of Providence Christian School, Thompson is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation this year. She will put these funds to use this fall when she attends Auburn University where she will major in biology.
As she looks to her future, Thompson said that after she graduates from Auburn she plans to continue her education by attending the Physician Assistant program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, perhaps pursuing a career in the dermatology field. “I have a love for skincare, and I want to use my passion to educate and serve others through my work,” she said.
In high school, Thompson was a strong student who was active on campus. She earned a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society, Houston County Dothan Youth Leadership Class 28, Spirit Committee, Pep Club and Spanish Club, among other activities. She also served as co-captain of Varsity Cheerleaders, delegate for Alabama Girls State, treasurer of the Culinary Club and was on the Leadership Team for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In addition, she received numerous honors, including Rotary Youth Leadership Association Award, Universal Cheer Association All-American Award and Dorothy B. Sayers Rhetoric Award.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.