Dothan student Anna Clare Thompson receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – At first Anna Clare Thompson thought she had missed her chance to be selected for a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. Then she got unexpected news.

“As someone who had not been an original recipient, I was disheartened,” Thompson said. “However, my parents reminded me that God always has a greater plan. Two weeks later, I received the news that I had been selected as a recipient due to extra funding. I was absolutely ecstatic. This scholarship is a tremendous blessing in the lives of my family and me.”

A resident of Dothan and a 2021 graduate of Providence Christian School, Thompson is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation this year. She will put these funds to use this fall when she attends Auburn University where she will major in biology.

As she looks to her future, Thompson said that after she graduates from Auburn she plans to continue her education by attending the Physician Assistant program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, perhaps pursuing a career in the dermatology field. “I have a love for skincare, and I want to use my passion to educate and serve others through my work,” she said.