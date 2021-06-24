Dothan student Jariah Williams receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Jariah Williams, a 2021 graduate of Dothan High School, sees a couple of different possibilities for her future, but no matter which track she pursues, she said her main objective is to help someone in need. Williams is taking a big step in her journey this fall when she enters Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University as a freshman and begins a major in biomedical engineering.
Fortunately, now that she’s been named as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar, she’ll have a lot of help paying for this education. Williams is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.
“When I first learned I have been chosen as a recipient of the Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship, I was ecstatic,” Williams said. “I couldn’t believe it at first. I almost thought it was a dream.” She also expressed gratitude that the scholarship would not only help her but also her family since she “wouldn't have to worry so much about the expenses that come with college.”
Williams said her career goals involve two possibilities. One of these could involve working for the military in researching and manufacturing different devices that could help soldiers in combat. “The other path I would like to pursue is the manufacturing and research of medical devices whether it be artificial hearts, lungs, or even eyes for patients that are stuck on waiting lists hoping to find a donor,” Williams said.
Williams excelled as a student in high school, earning a weighted GPA of 4.28. She served as president of the Student Government Association and captain of the Cheerleading Team, was a member of the National Honor Society and Junior Civitan Club, and also participated in Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership, among other activities.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.