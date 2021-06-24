Dothan student Jariah Williams receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Jariah Williams, a 2021 graduate of Dothan High School, sees a couple of different possibilities for her future, but no matter which track she pursues, she said her main objective is to help someone in need. Williams is taking a big step in her journey this fall when she enters Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University as a freshman and begins a major in biomedical engineering.

Fortunately, now that she’s been named as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar, she’ll have a lot of help paying for this education. Williams is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.

“When I first learned I have been chosen as a recipient of the Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship, I was ecstatic,” Williams said. “I couldn’t believe it at first. I almost thought it was a dream.” She also expressed gratitude that the scholarship would not only help her but also her family since she “wouldn't have to worry so much about the expenses that come with college.”