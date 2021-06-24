Dothan student Lydia Smith receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Lydia Smith has a goal of one day working as a speech-language pathologist in a school system. “I dream of getting to work with children from all backgrounds and create an environment that they all feel comfortable in,” Smith said. The Dothan student will have help pursuing this dream now that she’s been selected as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.

A 2021 graduate of Northside Methodist Academy, Smith is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. “I am truly honored to have been chosen as a recipient of the Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship award,” she said. Smith will attend Auburn University in the fall and will major in communications disorders.

Smith excelled as a student in high school, earning a 4.3 weighted GPA. She was named to the A Honor Roll over numerous years and was also inducted into the National Honor Society. She served as vice president of the Student Government Association and was a member of the Key Club and Civitan Club. Honors include receiving the Houston County Distinguished Young Woman Scholastic Award, Talent Award and Self-Expression Award. She also was recognized as Alabama Youth Theater Experience Best Actress.