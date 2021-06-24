Dothan student Lydia Smith receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Lydia Smith has a goal of one day working as a speech-language pathologist in a school system. “I dream of getting to work with children from all backgrounds and create an environment that they all feel comfortable in,” Smith said. The Dothan student will have help pursuing this dream now that she’s been selected as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.
A 2021 graduate of Northside Methodist Academy, Smith is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. “I am truly honored to have been chosen as a recipient of the Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship award,” she said. Smith will attend Auburn University in the fall and will major in communications disorders.
Smith excelled as a student in high school, earning a 4.3 weighted GPA. She was named to the A Honor Roll over numerous years and was also inducted into the National Honor Society. She served as vice president of the Student Government Association and was a member of the Key Club and Civitan Club. Honors include receiving the Houston County Distinguished Young Woman Scholastic Award, Talent Award and Self-Expression Award. She also was recognized as Alabama Youth Theater Experience Best Actress.
Smith encourages other students to put in the effort to apply for scholarships. “It can feel very overwhelming when you have to spend hours writing essays for a scholarship that you might not even receive, but it is important to stay optimistic and realize that you need to continue to work hard,” she said. “Even if you do not end up receiving the scholarship, you will still learn something from completing the application,” she added.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.