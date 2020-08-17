Dothan student wins Alabama Google Doodle competition...Vote for her today!

A talented Dothan student may soon have her art on the Google homepage for millions to see.
Google announced the 54 state and territory winners in its 12th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I show kindness by...”.
Emma Cheshire, a student at Dothan’s Hidden Lake Primary School, is one of the 54 state and territory winners from across the country. Cheshire’s doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year, according to a press release from the Dothan City Schools on Monday.
In the next stage of the contest, Google is inviting the public to vote for its favorite Doodle from the winners, in order to help determine which students will go on to become one of the five national finalists. Voting will be open starting today through Friday on the Doodle for Google website: doodle4google.com.
Google will announce these five national finalists later this month, and one will go on to become the national winner and have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
National finalists will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and custom swag.
The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.
