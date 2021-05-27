 Skip to main content
Duke receives degree from The Baptist College of Florida
Duke receives degree from The Baptist College of Florida

Duke receives degree from The Baptist College of Florida

John William Duke has received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The Baptist College of Florida.

 SUBMITTED

GRACEVILLE — John William Duke received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with summa cum laude honors from The Baptist College of Florida. BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen conferred degrees on 43 graduates during commencement services held Friday, May 21, 2021.

Duke is the son of William and Elizabeth Duke of Dothan.

Duke is a 2017 graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School. The new college graduate is a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan.

Following graduation, Duke plans to continue his education to receive his master’s degree.

