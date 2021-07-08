Elizabeth Othell Bourgeois graduates from Athens State University

Elizabeth Othell Bourgeois of Headland graduated, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education at Athens State University’s commencement ceremony, held on May 1, 2021.

Ms. Bourgeois received the coveted honor of being named 2020-2021’s "Outstanding Instructional Design Major" during the 2021 Honors Convocation April 30, 2021.

While at Athens State, Ms. Bourgeois was an active member in Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for which she was recognized for her work. She also represented Athens State University as a presenter at the 2020 Blackboard World Conference on the topic of “How to Create Richer Experiences Using Group Work”.

Ms. Bourgeois currently is the Secretary, Associate Dean of Academics, Associate Dean of Career & Technical, and Dual Enrollment at Wallace Community College and plans to continue her career in education at the institution.

Pictured with Ms. Bourgeois is Dr. Mark Gale, Assistant Professor, Instructional Design, Athens State University.

