Eufaula High School graduate Halle Poole receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Shorterville student Halle Poole said that she was “beyond ecstatic” when she got the news that she would be receiving a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation.

“Scholarship money is essential for my college future,” Poole said. “Growing up I knew I would have to find external sources in order to pay for college. This chance gets me one step closer to my dream.”

A 2021 graduate of Eufaula High School, Poole is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. “I am incredibly thankful for the chance that the scholarship committee has given me, and I plan on working super hard for the next four years to ensure that I make the absolute most of it,” she said. Poole will attend Auburn University this fall and will major in mechanical engineering.