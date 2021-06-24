Eufaula High School graduate Halle Poole receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Shorterville student Halle Poole said that she was “beyond ecstatic” when she got the news that she would be receiving a scholarship from the Jimmy Rane Foundation.
“Scholarship money is essential for my college future,” Poole said. “Growing up I knew I would have to find external sources in order to pay for college. This chance gets me one step closer to my dream.”
A 2021 graduate of Eufaula High School, Poole is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. “I am incredibly thankful for the chance that the scholarship committee has given me, and I plan on working super hard for the next four years to ensure that I make the absolute most of it,” she said. Poole will attend Auburn University this fall and will major in mechanical engineering.
Poole excelled as a student in high school, serving as president of the Technology Student Association and president of Tiger Robotics. She was named to the National Honor Society and also served as Junior ROTC Cadet - Staff Sergeant. She is a member of ATA Taekwondo and was State Champion for Combat Sparring in 2018 and 2020. Among her other honors, she was recognized by the Voice of Democracy and was a first place winner in the ECS District Science Fair, placed second in the GEARSEF Regional Science Fair – 100 Women Strong Award and earned a GEARSEF Regional Science Fair – United States Air Force Stem Award.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.