Eufaula student Madison Sutton receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Madison Sutton is taking her first step toward her goal of becoming a dentist when she begins her coursework this fall at George C. Wallace Community College-Dothan.

“In order for me to become a general dentist, I will have to complete eight years of school,” she said. Now that the Eufaula student has been selected as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar, she’ll have help with the expenses of achieving this goal.

“I am beyond thankful that I was chosen to have this scholarship and thankful that with this money my parents will not have to stress as much about sending me to college,” Sutton said. A 2021 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, Sutton is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.

She’s got her goals in sight. “Once I finish all the classes I can take at Wallace, I am transferring to Auburn University to major in biomedical science under the pre-dental program,” Sutton said. “When I graduate from Auburn with a degree in biomedical science, I will then apply to UAB School of Dentistry.” And when this work is complete, she’s also looking ahead to what comes next. “My ultimate goal is to become a dentist and return back to my hometown of Eufaula, Alabama, to open my own dental practice,” Sutton said.