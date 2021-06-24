Eufaula student Madison Sutton receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Madison Sutton is taking her first step toward her goal of becoming a dentist when she begins her coursework this fall at George C. Wallace Community College-Dothan.
“In order for me to become a general dentist, I will have to complete eight years of school,” she said. Now that the Eufaula student has been selected as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar, she’ll have help with the expenses of achieving this goal.
“I am beyond thankful that I was chosen to have this scholarship and thankful that with this money my parents will not have to stress as much about sending me to college,” Sutton said. A 2021 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, Sutton is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.
She’s got her goals in sight. “Once I finish all the classes I can take at Wallace, I am transferring to Auburn University to major in biomedical science under the pre-dental program,” Sutton said. “When I graduate from Auburn with a degree in biomedical science, I will then apply to UAB School of Dentistry.” And when this work is complete, she’s also looking ahead to what comes next. “My ultimate goal is to become a dentist and return back to my hometown of Eufaula, Alabama, to open my own dental practice,” Sutton said.
Among her activities while a student at ACA, Sutton was treasurer of Key Club and a member of the Junior Honor Society. She was also named to the All A’s and B’s Honor Roll.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.