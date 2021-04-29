Farm to School check presented to Troy City Schools

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Director of Child Nutrition for Troy City Schools Joyce Curry celebrated Troy City Schools Farm to School program’s success this school year by presenting them with a check for $830.75.

The check is derived from funds the state legislature appropriated to incentivize schools to purchase and serve more Alabama food items. Troy City Schools served over 3,300 meals with Alabama grown satsumas or persimmons.

The Alabama Legislature appropriated $120,000 in the 2020 budget to help schools increase their local purchases with additional funds currently set aside in the budget this year.

