Five compete for Coffee County Good Citizen’s Award, Flores wins

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.
This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.
Each year the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest Chair, Liz Barton, works with the school counselors from each of the five Coffee County High Schools to have them submit their "Good Citizen" to represent their school.
From these five, one is selected as the overall winner and their Good Citizen’s package is submitted to the State DAR Chair for this award to be judged at the state level. Each entry is presented with a certificate and a good citizen’s pin. The winner is presented a monetary gift from the local DAR Chapter.
Following are the five winners from the Coffee County High Schools for this year’s Good Citizens Award and the Coffee County Winner:
Kinston High School – Osvaldo Flores. Osvaldo is the son of Claudia and Uribel Flores. Flores is a Kinston Ambassador and the Percussion Captain for the Kinston High School Marching Band. He is the President of Mu Alpha Theta and a member of many other organizations and honor societies. Upon graduation, Flores will be attending Princeton University on a 4-year scholarship. Flores was the winner of the Good Citizen Award for Coffee County and will now be competing at the state level.
Enterprise High School – Nyasia Thomas. Nyasia is the daughter of Anthony and Cheareice Thomas. Thomas currently serves as the Head Drum Major for the Enterprise High School Band. This Fall she was also elected Homecoming Queen. She serves as a Wildcat Representative and is a member of numerous honor societies and clubs. Her future plans include traveling to Europe with plans to attend Stanford University upon her return.
New Brockton High School – Jordan Boland. Jordan Boland is the daughter of Connie Nichols and Todd Boland. Boland currently serves as a Gamecock Representative and Captain of the Varsity Volleyball team. She is a member of numerous clubs and honor societies. She is very involved in her church youth group at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Upon graduation, Boland plans to attend a four-year university and apply for nursing school.
Elba High School – Collin Harrison. Collin Harrison is the son of Kayla Harrison. He serves as the Vice President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Treasurer of the Coffee County Youth Leadership Program. He is the team captain for the Varsity Football Team and the Boys Varsity Basketball Team. He is also involved in many clubs and honor societies. He is the Youth Leader at his church, Rocky Head Missionary Baptist Church. Upon graduation, he plans to attend Troy University and pursue a nursing degree.
Zion Chapel High School – Brianna Davis. Brianna is the daughter of Brandon and Angela Davis. Davis serves as the Band Captain and Team Captain for the Girl's Varsity Basketball Team. She is an Academic Ambassador and is a member of numerous clubs and honor societies. She is an active member of Jack Assembly of God Church and has served for several years in the church's Children's Church Program. Upon graduation, Davis plans to attend the University of South Alabama and pursue a bachelor's degree in Pre-Physical Therapy.