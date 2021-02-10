Five compete for Coffee County Good Citizen’s Award

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen’s Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Each year the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest Chair, Liz Barton, works with the school counselors from each of the five Coffee County High Schools to have them submit their "Good Citizen" to represent their school.

From these five, one is selected as the overall winner and their Good Citizen’s package is submitted to the State DAR Chair for this award to be judged at the state level. Each entry is presented with a certificate and a good citizen’s pin. The winner is presented a monetary gift from the local DAR Chapter.

Following are the five winners from the Coffee County High Schools for this year’s Good Citizens Award and the Coffee County Winner: