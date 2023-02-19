Former Geneva County football head coach, longtime Geneva County school employee and current Florala principal Max Whittaker passed away Sunday morning unexpectedly from medical complications, according to an AHSAA press release Sunday night.

Whittaker’s death comes three days before his 59th birthday, said the AHSAA release.

Whittaker was head football coach at Geneva County in 2002-03. The Bulldogs went 0-10 and 1-9. He was also the school athletic director.

In 2006, he became the principal at Slocomb High School, a job he held for four years before moving to a supervisors position with the Geneva County Board of Education. After five years, he returned as a principal, doing so at Geneva County High School. He spent 14 years in Hartford before moving to Florala in 2016.

A New Brockton native, Whittaker played football for Wiregrass Hall of Fame coach Leavy Boutwell while in high school at New Brockton.

He attended college at Enterprise State Community College and Troy University before beginning his teaching/coaching career at Goshen High School in 1990.

After one year there, he moved to the Enterprise City Schools and was head football coach at Dauphin Junior High School as well as an assistant football coach at Enterprise High School from 1991-2002. He then became head football coach at Geneva County.

“Our concern and prayers go out to Mr. Whittaker’s family, and the students and teachers at Florala High School,” said AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs. “We pray God’s love will sustain them during this difficult time.”

Briggs added, “His entire family are educators, and his life was dedicated to that mission. He was so proud of the many successes he has witnessed while serving as principal at Florala. His positive impact on the young people of Florala and across this state will be long-lasting.”

His wife Tracy is an educator as well as their two sons. Their daughter is an eighth grader.

Funeral arrangements were not available Sunday night.