Free internet for Houston students who qualify for free/reduced lunch

Houston County Superintendent of Education David Sewell announced Tuesday students who received free/reduced lunches will qualify for free internet through Alabama Broadband Connectivity for students. This free program is made possible through Gov. Kay Ivey.

“Students who qualified for free/reduced lunch in Houston County will receive free internet service,” Sewell said. “This is available to all students who qualified, not just students who will participate in virtual learning.”

Letters will be mailed out to parents next week on instructions to follow in order to receive the free service.

“Again, this is absolutely free for the students,” Sewell said. “Students will receive this service free through Dec.31.”

Sewell urges parents to pay attention to the mail in order to receive this free offer.

The letter will have a voucher number listed on right side of the letter, and the voucher number will be required in order to receive the free service. Instructions to receive the service will also be on the letter. If parents do not receive the letter, they should contact their child’s school to make sure the student’s address is correct.