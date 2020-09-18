 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgia Southern announces Spring 2020 Dean’s List
0 comments

Georgia Southern announces Spring 2020 Dean’s List

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic education generic.JPG
Rose, Regina

STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Area students who made the Dean’s List include: Nicholas Downing of Donalsonville, Jana Holland of Dothan, Joshua Kenyon of Donalsonville, Keenan Rachel of New Brockton, and Erin Smith of Donalsonville.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hanks calls out people who don't wear masks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert