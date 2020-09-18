Georgia Southern announces Spring 2020 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Area students who made the Dean’s List include: Nicholas Downing of Donalsonville, Jana Holland of Dothan, Joshua Kenyon of Donalsonville, Keenan Rachel of New Brockton, and Erin Smith of Donalsonville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!