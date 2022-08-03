Greater Beulah's proposed charter school wins approval by state commission

Greater Beulah Baptist Church’s application to form a charter school was approved Tuesday by the Alabama Charter School Commission, despite opposition from Dothan public school officials who predict the move would lead to closure of at least one school.

Organizers of Barnabas School of Leadership, a K-5 charter school to operate on the Greater Beulah campus on Headland Avenue, are projecting an opening date in August 2023, with an anticipated enrollment of 350 students with 29 instructional staff positions and five administrative positions.

The Barnabas School application lists the projected student body demographic at 86% African American, 5% Latino, 7% white, 2% multiple or other race, ethnicity, or origin, with 80% of the student body eligible for free or reduced lunch. In contrast, the application reports Dothan City Schools’ demographic as 59% African American, 4% Latino, 36% white, 1% multiple or other race, ethnicity, or origin, with 69% of the student body eligible for free or reduced lunch.

Charter schools are privately-operated educational institutions with a portion of its operational budget using public funds. The Barnabas School of Leadership would be the first charter school in Southeast Alabama, and one of about a dozen established since the state authorized charter schools in 2015 and established the governing state Charter School Commission.

The Barnabas School’s projected budget for the first year of operations is $3,756,302 with revenue anticipated from state and federal funds.

Local public school officials opposed the initiative. “This could result in the loss of all of our locally-funded teaching units (up to 26) or, alternatively, up to 52 support positions,” Dothan School Superintendent Dennis Coe said prior to a July 20 public hearing.

“In addition to this loss, the charter school would also have access to its proportionate share of our federal dollars” which would leach about $3 million in funding from local school system, likely resulting in the closure of at least one of the city’s public schools.