Headland High School graduate Anna Fischer receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Anna Fischer, a 2021 graduate of Headland High School, has big goals for her life.

“With a degree in chemical engineering, I plan to work in the medical field at either a laboratory or possibly a pharmaceutical company,” Fischer said. “I can’t wait to be a part of groundbreaking research that can lead to artificial organs to save lives, new systems that can help amputees have better mobility, or help develop new pharmaceuticals that will ultimately help our aging population.”

She’ll have help achieving this dream, thanks to being one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. She will use these funds to attend Auburn University this fall.

“I am over the moon about the opportunities this scholarship has opened up for my future,” Fischer said. “It has been a tremendous honor to be recognized by this organization.”