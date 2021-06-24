Headland High School graduate Anna Fischer receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Anna Fischer, a 2021 graduate of Headland High School, has big goals for her life.
“With a degree in chemical engineering, I plan to work in the medical field at either a laboratory or possibly a pharmaceutical company,” Fischer said. “I can’t wait to be a part of groundbreaking research that can lead to artificial organs to save lives, new systems that can help amputees have better mobility, or help develop new pharmaceuticals that will ultimately help our aging population.”
She’ll have help achieving this dream, thanks to being one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. She will use these funds to attend Auburn University this fall.
“I am over the moon about the opportunities this scholarship has opened up for my future,” Fischer said. “It has been a tremendous honor to be recognized by this organization.”
Fischer said the scholarship will also help her in “joining organizations and becoming fully engulfed into the Auburn spirit.” If her experiences at Headland High School are any example, she will enjoy her participation. Among her leadership roles there, she served as vice president of the Student Government Association, captain of Varsity Cheerleaders, president of the National Honor Society, vice president of Leo Club, president of Future Business Leaders of America, and editor of Yearbook. She also served as a Headland Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Ambassador, earned a letter in Varsity Soccer and was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Henry County Youth Leadership and Academic Team.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.