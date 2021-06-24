Headland High School graduate Jacob Helms receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Jacob Helms, a 2021 graduate of Headland High School, said that his career goals seem easier to reach now that he’s been named as a recipient of a Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship. “I plan to work in the field of mental health to use my passion of helping others to change the world around me for the better,” Helms said. He will begin pursuing that goal this fall as a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he will major in psychology.
“As soon as I received the phone call informing me that I was a scholarship recipient, I felt that my prayers had been answered,” Helms said. “I felt greatly honored to be chosen as a scholarship recipient out of many other applicants.”
As a first-generation college student, Helms is especially thankful that the scholarship money will ease the cost of college expenses. “Not only will this help me reach my goals in college, but it also helps relieve a financial burden on my parents,” he added. “We can feel less worried knowing that we will have financial support throughout my college education.” Helms is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.
Helms is an Eagle Scout in Troop 123 and has participated in many community service activities over the years. He was also active in the music department at Headland High School, having served as captain of the marching band, member of concert band and also earned a Top Musician Award.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.