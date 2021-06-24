Headland High School graduate Jacob Helms receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Jacob Helms, a 2021 graduate of Headland High School, said that his career goals seem easier to reach now that he’s been named as a recipient of a Jimmy Rane Foundation Scholarship. “I plan to work in the field of mental health to use my passion of helping others to change the world around me for the better,” Helms said. He will begin pursuing that goal this fall as a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he will major in psychology.

“As soon as I received the phone call informing me that I was a scholarship recipient, I felt that my prayers had been answered,” Helms said. “I felt greatly honored to be chosen as a scholarship recipient out of many other applicants.”

As a first-generation college student, Helms is especially thankful that the scholarship money will ease the cost of college expenses. “Not only will this help me reach my goals in college, but it also helps relieve a financial burden on my parents,” he added. “We can feel less worried knowing that we will have financial support throughout my college education.” Helms is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.