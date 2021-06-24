Headland student Anna Claire Sowell receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – When Suzanna (Anna) Claire Sowell returns to The University of Alabama for her sophomore year, she’ll be doing so as a new Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.
A 2020 graduate of Headland High School, Sowell is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. “I am so grateful that I was chosen to receive this scholarship,” she said.
Sowell is currently pursuing a degree in nursing and has a goal of attending medical school and eventually becoming an anesthesiologist. “The money will help pay for the books, lab fees, and materials I need for my courses,” she said.
Sowell was an active student at Headland High School, where she was captain of the cheerleading team, vice president of Future Business Leaders of America, and vice president of the National Honor Society.
She was also a member of the yearbook staff, an ambassador with the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer with Southeast Medical Center.
As she looks to her future, she expressed gratitude for the support she’s receiving. “I will forever be thankful for the Jimmy Rane Foundation and the people that make this organization possible,” she said. “It means the world to me that I was chosen,” she added.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.