Headland student Anna Claire Sowell receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – When Suzanna (Anna) Claire Sowell returns to The University of Alabama for her sophomore year, she’ll be doing so as a new Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.

A 2020 graduate of Headland High School, Sowell is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. “I am so grateful that I was chosen to receive this scholarship,” she said.

Sowell is currently pursuing a degree in nursing and has a goal of attending medical school and eventually becoming an anesthesiologist. “The money will help pay for the books, lab fees, and materials I need for my courses,” she said.

Sowell was an active student at Headland High School, where she was captain of the cheerleading team, vice president of Future Business Leaders of America, and vice president of the National Honor Society.

She was also a member of the yearbook staff, an ambassador with the Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and a volunteer with Southeast Medical Center.

As she looks to her future, she expressed gratitude for the support she’s receiving. “I will forever be thankful for the Jimmy Rane Foundation and the people that make this organization possible,” she said. “It means the world to me that I was chosen,” she added.