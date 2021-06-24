Headland student Darriana Thompson receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Darriana Thompson couldn’t contain her excitement when she got word that she’d been selected as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.

“I felt like I just won the lottery,” she said. “It was really one of the best moments of my life. I could not believe it. I still cannot believe it. I was so humbled by being chosen as a recipient that I do not think I took my smile off my face all day long.”

Thompson is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. She will put these funds to use this fall at The University of Alabama where she will major in chemical engineering. In doing so, she will be the first person in her family to go to college, she said. “When my parents found out that I received the Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship, my mom cried and screamed, and my father was absolutely floored,” Thompson said.

“My family has made many sacrifices and has gone through many struggles to allow me to focus on my education throughout primary and secondary school,” Thompson added. After she earns her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, she plans to continue her education by earning a master’s and specializing in biomedical engineering.