Headland student Darriana Thompson receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Darriana Thompson couldn’t contain her excitement when she got word that she’d been selected as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar.
“I felt like I just won the lottery,” she said. “It was really one of the best moments of my life. I could not believe it. I still cannot believe it. I was so humbled by being chosen as a recipient that I do not think I took my smile off my face all day long.”
Thompson is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year. She will put these funds to use this fall at The University of Alabama where she will major in chemical engineering. In doing so, she will be the first person in her family to go to college, she said. “When my parents found out that I received the Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship, my mom cried and screamed, and my father was absolutely floored,” Thompson said.
“My family has made many sacrifices and has gone through many struggles to allow me to focus on my education throughout primary and secondary school,” Thompson added. After she earns her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, she plans to continue her education by earning a master’s and specializing in biomedical engineering.
Thompson is a 2020 graduate of Headland High School, where she earned a weighted 4.23 GPA. Her extracurricular activities included serving as a Headland Chamber of Commerce Student Ambassador, captain of Varsity Cheerleaders, president of the Leo Club and treasurer of the Student Government Association. She was selected as a 2020 Girls State delegate, was named to the National Honor Society, and served on the Yearbook staff. She also participated in Henry County Youth Leadership Program Class V, among other activities.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.