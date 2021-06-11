Heidi N. Christianson of Fountain named to Spring 2021 Dean's List at Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN, Pennsylviania — Nearly 2,300 students have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Kutztown University, including Heidi N. Christianson of Fountain, Florida.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today