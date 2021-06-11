 Skip to main content
Heidi N. Christianson of Fountain named to Spring 2021 Dean's List at Kutztown University
Heidi N. Christianson of Fountain named to Spring 2021 Dean's List at Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN, Pennsylviania — Nearly 2,300 students have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Kutztown University, including Heidi N. Christianson of Fountain, Florida.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

