 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlands Elementary announces good citizens for February 2021
0 comments

Highlands Elementary announces good citizens for February 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Highlands Elementary announces good citizens for February 2021

Highlands Elementary’s Good Citizens for February 2021 include (the names are in order from youngest to oldest, with the teacher’s name):

Sean Miller (Mrs. Golson), Oliver Wallace (Mrs. Merritt), Isaiah Dumas (Mrs. L. Kelley), Owen Harrell (Mrs. Blocker), John Hayes Tiner (Mrs. Reed), Josie Hicks (Mrs. Carter), Lucas Gray (Mrs. Green), Moh Thakor (Mrs. Money), Bailey Jenkins (Mrs. Williams), Addie-Reece Harden (Mrs. West), Mariah Frazier (Mrs. Polumbo), Makayla Gulledge (Mrs. Price), Tommy Carmody (Mrs. Spitler), Mary Coppage (Mrs. Bailey), Amor Mincey (Mrs. Ketchum), Sebastian Bran (Mrs. Rich), Addison Anderson (Mrs. Curry), Iysa Duddy (Mrs. Kilgore), Noah Perry (Mrs. Elizondo), Rowynn Sullivan (Mrs. Hurst), Araina Nanner (Mrs. Baxley), Kason Cochrane (Mrs. McCart), James Dix (Mrs. Singley), Ariel Lumbatis (Mrs. Woodham), Mary Gilmore (Mrs. Van Slyke)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Albatross fails landing attempt at nature reserve

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert