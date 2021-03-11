Highlands Elementary announces good citizens for February 2021

Highlands Elementary’s Good Citizens for February 2021 include (the names are in order from youngest to oldest, with the teacher’s name):
Sean Miller (Mrs. Golson), Oliver Wallace (Mrs. Merritt), Isaiah Dumas (Mrs. L. Kelley), Owen Harrell (Mrs. Blocker), John Hayes Tiner (Mrs. Reed), Josie Hicks (Mrs. Carter), Lucas Gray (Mrs. Green), Moh Thakor (Mrs. Money), Bailey Jenkins (Mrs. Williams), Addie-Reece Harden (Mrs. West), Mariah Frazier (Mrs. Polumbo), Makayla Gulledge (Mrs. Price), Tommy Carmody (Mrs. Spitler), Mary Coppage (Mrs. Bailey), Amor Mincey (Mrs. Ketchum), Sebastian Bran (Mrs. Rich), Addison Anderson (Mrs. Curry), Iysa Duddy (Mrs. Kilgore), Noah Perry (Mrs. Elizondo), Rowynn Sullivan (Mrs. Hurst), Araina Nanner (Mrs. Baxley), Kason Cochrane (Mrs. McCart), James Dix (Mrs. Singley), Ariel Lumbatis (Mrs. Woodham), Mary Gilmore (Mrs. Van Slyke)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.