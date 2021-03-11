 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlands Elementary participates in Science Fair
0 comments

Highlands Elementary participates in Science Fair

{{featured_button_text}}
Highlands Elementary participates in Science Fair

Highlands Elementary participated in the 2021 Wiregrass District Science Fair hosted Feb. 26 by the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC mayor: Cuomo 'can no longer serve as governor'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert