Highlands holds Hispanic Heritage Assembly
HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

On Oct. 15, Highlands Elementary School held a Hispanic Heritage Assembly.

Traditional dancing was demonstrated by a group of students.

Highlands Elementary students sang a song taught by Mrs. Daugherty, Highlands Elementary’s Spanish teacher.

