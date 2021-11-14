Highlands holds Hispanic Heritage Assembly

On Oct. 15, Highlands Elementary School held a Hispanic Heritage Assembly.
Traditional dancing was demonstrated by a group of students.
Highlands Elementary students sang a song taught by Mrs. Daugherty, Highlands Elementary’s Spanish teacher.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today