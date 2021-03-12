 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlands SGA sells candy grams
0 comments

Highlands SGA sells candy grams

{{featured_button_text}}

The Student Government Association at Highlands Elementary sold candy grams at Valentine’s Day to raise money for the club.

They plan to use this money in a way to benefit the school.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virtual learning presents new challenges for kids

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert