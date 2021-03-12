 Skip to main content
Highlands student wins second place in the category Chemical, Biochemical, and Material Science
Maysen Duddy

Maysen Duddy from Highlands Elementary School won second place in the 2021 Wiregrass District Science Fair in the category Chemical, Biochemical, and Material Science.

