 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highlands students win first place overall in Science Fair Elementary Division
0 comments

Highlands students win first place overall in Science Fair Elementary Division

{{featured_button_text}}
Highlands students win first place overall in Science Fair Elementary Division

Colton Register and Gabriel Price from Highlands Elementary School won first place overall in the Science Fair Elementary Division at the 2021 Wiregrass District Science Fair.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi: Children can thrive with new gun laws

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert