Highlands students win third place overall in Science Fair Elementary Division

Anna Lee Steltenpohl, Erin McKinley, and Elle Barron from Highlands Elementary School won third place overall in the Science Fair Elementary Division at the 2021 Wiregrass District Science Fair.
Jimmy Sailors
