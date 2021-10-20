 Skip to main content
Houston County student earns Farmers Federation scholarship
  • Updated
SUBMITTED

Houston County native and Auburn University student Annaleigh Poland received a scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and the Houston County Farmers Federation.

She was recognized during the Alabama Farmers Federation scholarship reception Sept. 27 at Lazenby Farms in Auburn.

Poland is a senior from Dothan studying fisheries and allied aquaculture, pre-vet track.

From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Poland, Houston County Farmers Federation President and Federation Southeast Area Vice President George Jeffcoat, and Federation District 12 Director Thomas Adams.

