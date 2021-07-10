Houston County students earn $1,000 college scholarships

Three local students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.

Houston County recipients are:

• Gillian Bailey is a Dothan High School graduate and a freshman at Troy University studying biomedical sciences.

• Grayson Clark Crowley is a Rehobeth High School graduate and a senior at Auburn University studying agricultural science.

• Hannah Seales is a Rehobeth High School graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying interior design.

“These students represent the future of our state and our nation, and we are proud to invest in their education,” said Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell. “We feel certain we’ll see a great return on this investment, because our scholarship recipients go on to do great things.”

The 2021 crop of scholarship recipients hail from 47 counties and are studying at 15 different institutions of higher learning. The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.