Hunter Hutton of Marianna awarded gold stars for fall 2020 at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hunter Hutton of Marianna is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

The Citadel offers rigorous academic programs through its 16 academic departments that are organized into five schools. One of the newest departments is The Citadel Department of Intelligence and Security Studies which is also becoming one of the most popular programs overall.

