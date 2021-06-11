 Skip to main content
Jessica Wilks graduates from Georgia College
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia – Jessica Wilks from Sneads graduated from Georgia College in May 2021 with a Biology degree.

Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.

