Jessica Wilks graduates from Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia – Jessica Wilks from Sneads graduated from Georgia College in May 2021 with a Biology degree.
Georgia College, the state's designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.
